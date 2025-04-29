Tezpur: In a significant step towards aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and catering to the evolving academic landscape, Tezpur University (TU) has launched eight new, cutting-edge academic programmes for the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

A major highlight of the new offerings is the dual degree B.Tech. MBA programme, a unique initiative that marks it as the first and only such programme in Northeast India at present.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This integrated course will seamlessly blend the principles of engineering and management, equipping graduates with a powerful combination of technical expertise and business acumen.

Alongside this pioneering dual degree, Tezpur University is also introducing a diverse range of programmes designed to address emerging fields and societal needs.

These include:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

BA in Linguistics and Language Technology: Focusing on the intersection of language and technological advancements.

Focusing on the intersection of language and technological advancements. BA in Sociology: Offering a comprehensive understanding of social structures and dynamics.

Offering a comprehensive understanding of social structures and dynamics. M.Tech in Solar Energy Engineering: Addressing the growing demand for renewable energy expertise.

Addressing the growing demand for renewable energy expertise. M.Tech in Manufacturing Technology and Automation: Equipping students with skills in advanced manufacturing processes.

Equipping students with skills in advanced manufacturing processes. MA in Translation Studies: Fostering linguistic and cultural understanding through translation.

Fostering linguistic and cultural understanding through translation. Executive Development Programme in Renewable Energy and Energy Management: Catering to professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge in the sustainable energy sector.

Catering to professionals seeking to enhance their knowledge in the sustainable energy sector. Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Markets: Providing specialized training in the dynamic world of finance.

To facilitate admissions for these and its existing programmes, Tezpur University has already activated its online admission portal for the academic year 2025-26.

Prospective students can gain entry through various national and university-level entrance examinations, including the Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE), Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B), Common University Entrance Test-Under Graduate and Post Graduate (CUET-UG & PG-2025), Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Mains), Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED), UG- National Institute of Design (NID) Design Aptitude Test (DAT), and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED).

The university is also extending support to prospective students through a dedicated helpline, offering mentoring and guidance on the various programmes available across its Schools of Sciences, Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Management, and Multidisciplinary Studies. With the addition of these eight new programmes, Tezpur University now offers a comprehensive portfolio of eighty-four (84) academic programmes spanning UG, PG, Dual Degree, PhD, Diploma, and Executive levels.

For detailed information regarding the newly launched programmes, eligibility criteria, and the admission process, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the university’s website: https://www.tezu.ernet.in/academic/admission2025/.

The last date for online application submission is May 10, 2025. The schedule for the Tezpur University Entrance Examination (TUEE) is set for the second week of June 2025, with the exact dates to be announced shortly.

Tezpur University has also adopted a policy for free studentship with a full waiver of tuition fees for students belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category, subject to the fulfillment of certain criteria.