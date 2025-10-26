Tezpur: The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) and the Tezpur University Teachers Association (TUTA) have issued a formal clarification stating that no member or delegate from either body communicated with or met Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi regarding a recent letter he reportedly sent to the Prime Minister concerning the ongoing administrative crisis at Tezpur University.

The clarification was made as the associations continue their widespread protest against the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sambhu Nath Singh, over allegations of corrupt policies and wrongdoings.

TUTA, along with the University’s student fraternity and the Non-Teaching Employees’ Union (comprising the JCC), has been leading a sustained protest.

The agitation, which began spontaneously following the University’s “blatant disregard” in appropriately honouring the untimely demise of the late Zubeen Garg, has broadened its focus.

The core of the current unrest is the protest against the “corrupt policies and wrongdoings” of Vice-Chancellor Sambhu Nath Singh.

The associations claim these actions have “severely affected the social, academic, financial, and overall quality of the University,” leading to its decline in the public eye and the “erosion of the universal values that a University upholds.”

In a statement addressing recent news regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s letter to the Prime Minister about the institutional crisis, TUTA and the JCC acknowledged the report but definitively stated, “no member or delegate from either body has met or communicated with the Hon’ble MP in connection with this matter.”

The associations suggest that MP Gogoi “may have taken the initiative on his own, being aware of the prevailing situation at the University as a responsible and concerned public representative from Assam.”

TUTA and the JCC, however, expressed appreciation for the MP’s concern. The association “sincerely appreciates Gogoi’s thoughtful concern for the well-being of Tezpur University and his efforts to draw the kind attention of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to the current situation.”

They noted that such action reflects a “genuine commitment to safeguarding the interests of institutions of higher learning in the region,” similar to the support received from “thousands of other concerned citizens.”

The bodies reiterated their dedication to upholding the “academic integrity, transparency, and collegial spirit” of Tezpur University and affirmed their collective commitment to ensuring an atmosphere conducive to teaching, research, and holistic development.