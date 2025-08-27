Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that no FIR would be filed against former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, but added that she would be dealt with “as per law” if she returned to the state.

“If she wants to come back to Assam again, she will be handled with due respect, but in accordance with the law and with respect of our kind,” Sarma said. He further noted that filing an FIR would only allow her to gather financial contributions for legal battles. “As of now, I am not thinking of any FIR. If some people give FIR, it’s a different thing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam has been rescheduled. The PM will now arrive on September 13 instead of the earlier planned September 8.

He will attend the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. On September 14, he will visit Mangaldoi and Numaligarh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to visit Assam. He will reach Guwahati on the night of August 28 and attend a BJP core committee meeting at the party’s state headquarters. On August 29, Shah will take part in three programmes in Guwahati.

