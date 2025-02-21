New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the governments of Assam and Maharashtra to respond to a petition filed by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

Chanchlani is seeking to transfer an obscenity case filed against him in Guwahati to Mumbai.

The case stems from allegations of obscenity on the show “India’s Got Latent,” featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is also a key accused. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotishwar Singh noted that Chanchlani has already received anticipatory bail from the Gauhati High Court.

Chanchlani’s lawyer told the court the petition aims to consolidate multiple FIRs related to the show, clarifying that the core issue is determining which FIR should be considered. The court issued notices to both states and grouped Chanchlani’s petition with a similar one filed by Allahbadia.

The controversial episode, filmed on November 14, 2024, at Khar Habitat but aired recently, allegedly contained abusive language from panelists, including Chanchlani, Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina, and others.

An FIR was filed against Chanchlani on February 10th at the Cyber Police Station, Guwahati Crime Branch, Assam.

He is charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Chanchlani’s Supreme Court petition requests the Assam FIR be quashed, arguing it was filed after a similar FIR in Mumbai.

Alternatively, he requests the case be transferred to Mumbai. The Supreme Court previously granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest but barred him and other co-accused from airing any shows pending further orders.