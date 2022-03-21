Guwahati: Low-cost carrier Spice Jet has introduced two new direct flights from Guwahati connecting New Delhi and Chennai.

The airlines will operate the flights from Guwahati to Delhi and Guwahati to Chennai all weekdays.

This is the latest addition of connectivity at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

Spice jet is deploying a narrow-body Boeing aircraft with a single-class configuration offering 189 seats in Economy Class.

The inward sector Flight SG-8915 departs Guwahati at 05.30 am to Delhi and SG-8169 departs Guwahati at 4.10 to Delhi every day.

On the other hand, SG-696 departs Guwahati at 5.10 pm to Chennai daily.

Spice Jet decided to operate the route effective from March onwards.