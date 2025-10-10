Guwahati: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, is set to release the final results for Constables, Sub Inspectors (SI), and various other posts on October 10, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website slprbassam.in from 11:30 AM onwards.

The results cover the following posts:

A. Sub Inspector Posts:

144 posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police

7 posts of Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO

51 posts of Sub Inspector (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions

1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam

B. Constable Posts:

164 posts of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions

C. Support Staff and Other Posts:

Various posts including Cook, Barber, Water Carrier, Dhobi, Cobbler, Electrician, Plumber, Mason, Tailor, and Safai Karmachari across Assam Police, Assam Commando Battalions, DGCD & CGHG, Prison Department, and Directorate of Forensic Science.

10 posts of Cook (SDRF) under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam

How to Check SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025:

1.Visit the official SLPRB website: slprbassam.in

2. Click on the SLPRB Assam Final Result 2025 link on the home page

3. Enter your login credentials on the new page

4. Click Submit to view your result

5. Download and check your result carefully

6. Keep a hard copy for future reference

For more updates and official information, candidates are advised to regularly check the SLPRB website.