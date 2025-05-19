Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

Indian actress and television personality Shilpa Shirodkar has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, Shilpa, who is currently recovering at home in India, wrote, “Hello People! I’ve tested positive for COVID.” She also urged her followers to take precautions, adding, “Stay safe and wear your masks!”

Shilpa, sister of actress Namrata Shirodkar, gained popularity in the 1990s with several notable Hindi films.

After her role in MF Husain’s Gaja Gamini (2001), she took a 13-year break from acting before making a comeback in television.

Most recently, Shilpa was seen as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!