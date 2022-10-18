Popular TV actress Vaishali Takkar allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on October 16, 2022

The 30-year-old actress who has now left for heavenly abode had enthralled the audiences with her iconic roles in a number of hit TV serials

As per reports, Takkar, who was found hanging in her residence, also left behind a suicide note.

Police said that the actress’s suicide note mentioned the name of one Rahul Navlani who was her neighbour.

She mentioned that she was about the tie the marital knot soon but was being harassed by Rahul due to which she took the extreme step of ending her own life

Madhya Pradesh police has now booked Rahul and his wife Disha for allegedly harassing and abetting Takkar’s suicide.

They have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Takkar got engaged to Kenya-based surgeon Abhinandan Singh in April 2021 and had even posted a video of her fiancé on Instagram.

However, she later deleted it and it let her fans to speculate that there was something wrong in her love life

Born on July 15, 1992 in Ujjain, Takkar was a well-known known face in the Indian TV industry.

Some of the roles which Takkar had played in her remarkable six year long television career –

Sanjana Singh

Takkar made her debut in Indian television with the longest running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Sanjana Singh in 2015

Anjali Bharadwaj

One of the most popular characters that Takkar has played on television is Anjali Bharadwaj ( the protagonists Simar and Prem’s daughter) in Sasural Simar Ka

Shivani Sharma

Takkar’s turning point in her TV career came when she bagged the lead role of Shivani Sharma, a sweet and well-mannered teacher, in the show Super Sisters – Chalega Pyar Ka Jaadu

Netra Singh Rathore

The role of Netra Singh Rathore in the supernatural show Vish Ya Amrit : Sitara played by Takkar is a sign that she can don many hats as an actress

Ananya Mishra

Takkar got another big break in the Indian TV industry when she bagged the lead role of Ananya Mishra in the second season of the TV serial Manmohini

Kanak Thakur

Rakshabandhan was the last TV serial in which Takkar made an appearance in the role of Kanak Singh Thakur before her death