Guwahati: Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami appeared before the Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday for the second round of questioning in the ongoing probe into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to reporters outside the CID office, Goswami described Zubeen as a brother and pledged full cooperation with investigators.

“I will fully cooperate with the authorities. The investigation is at a crucial stage, and I want justice for Zubeen Da,” Goswami stated.

He was among those present on the yacht in Singapore on September 19, when Zubeen tragically died in a suspected drowning incident during the North East India Festival.

The CID had summoned Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, and Assamese actor Nishita Goswami on Saturday, September 27, as part of its ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s untimely death.

Zubeen’s family has filed formal murder allegations, prompting the state CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT) to intensify their inquiry.

On September 25, a joint SIT-CID team carried out coordinated raids at multiple locations in Guwahati, including the residences of:

Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, musician and close associate

Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the North East India Festival

Investigators seized several items believed to be relevant to the case, including pen drives, hard disks, a computer CPU, documents, and other electronic materials. SIT Chief Investigation Officer Rosie Kalita led the operation at Mahanta’s residence.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who had coordinated Zubeen’s participation in the Singapore event, is also under scrutiny as a key figure in the investigation. Authorities are examining the festival’s organisation, logistics, and the events leading up to the singer’s death.

Zubeen Garg’s death sent shockwaves across Assam and beyond.

Officials brought his body from Singapore to Delhi and then to Guwahati, where thousands of fans gathered to pay their final respects.

His last rites were performed on September 23 in Kamarkuchi village, marked by a gun salute and attended by top dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, political leaders, and his family members.

Zubeen’s death has sparked widespread demand for transparency and justice, with fans, cultural figures, and the general public closely watching the CID’s investigation.