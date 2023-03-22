Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the second round of talks with Assam to resolve the inter-state boundary dispute in the six remaining areas of differences will begin in April or May.

Informing the House during the Special Motion brought by Congress legislator Charles Marngar, the Chief Minister informed that the Ri-Bhoi Regional Committee will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong as chairperson, Sosthenus Sohtun National People’s Party (NPP) MLA from Jirang, Mayralborn Syiem United Democratic Party (UDP) MLA from Nongpoh, Charles Marngar Congress MLA from Mawhati, Jambor War Executive Member in-charge Elaka of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council as members and Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner as member convenor.

He said all stakeholders such as the autonomous district councils and traditional heads will be consulted.

Assam and Meghalaya have identified 12 disputed areas along the 884.9-km-long interstate border.

The background work has already started for the remaining six areas, and different committees formed on the issue are coordinating, he said.

Dismissing his Assam counterpart’s claim, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 21 asserted in the assembly that Mukroh village on the disputed inter-state border is a part of the hill state.

He said residents of Mukroh are beneficiaries of various schemes of his government.

Sangma’s statement comes weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

In September, the Meghalaya government constituted three regional committees to examine the issue, and asked them submit their reports on the present status of the remaining six areas of dispute within 45 days.

These areas are Langpih in West Khasi Hills District, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Deshdoomreah and Block-II in Ri Bhoi district, and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district, officials said.