Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to social media platform X, the Assam government, and the Centre over a controversial video circulating online that allegedly promotes hate speech ahead of the upcoming elections.

The petition, filed by advocate Nizam Pasha, raised concerns about a video shared on social media that purportedly suggests that if a particular political party does not come to power, a specific community would take over governance in Assam. Pasha told the court that the video shows men with beards, implying communal targeting.

According to the plea, the video was posted by the BJP’s Assam unit on X on September 15, 2025. It allegedly portrays a “grossly false narrative,” suggesting that Assam would be overtaken by Muslims if the BJP does not retain power in the state.

“The video shows visibly Muslim people (wearing skullcaps and burqas) taking over tea estates, Guwahati airport, Guwahati Accoland, Assam Ranghar, Guwahati Stadium, Rang Ghar, and other parts of Guwahati town.

It further depicts illegal migrants entering Assam, Muslims acquiring government land, and claims that the State has a 90% Muslim population,” the plea stated, according to Live Law.

The petitioner also informed the bench that he intends to make the BJP a respondent in the case.

The plea seeks the registration of an FIR or contempt proceedings against those responsible for circulating the video.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Centre, Assam government, and X, seeking their response on the matter.