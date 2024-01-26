It has been 74 years that India became a republic from being a dominion after independence.

On January 26, 1950, the Constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India.

Thus, the nation turned from a dominion into a republic post its independence from the British Raj in 1947.

The constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950.

The date was chosen as the Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj (complete independence) on this day in 1930.

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day, let us look at the signatories of the Indian Constitution from Assam.

Nibaran Chandra Laskar

Nibaran Chandra Laskar belonged to the Indian National Congress.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Cachar constituency in Assam in 1952 and 1957.

Laskar was also a member of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Dharanidhor Basumatari

Dharanidhor Basumatari was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kokrajhar in Assam in 1957, 1962, 1967 and 1971 as a member of the Indian National Congress.

He was a member of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Gopinath Bordoloi

Gopinath Bordoloi, an Indian independence activist and politician, served as the 1st Chief Minister of Assam from 1946 to 1950.

He was also the chairman of North-East Frontier Tribal areas and Assam Excluded and Partially Excluded Areas Sub-Committee.

He was a follower of the Gandhian principle of non-violence as a political tool.

Due to his unselfish dedication towards Assam and its people, the then Governor of Assam Jayram Das Doulatram conferred him with the title “Lokpriya” (loved by all).

James Joy Mohan Nichols Roy

James Joy Mohan Nichols Roy was a Christian minister and politician from what is now the state of Meghalaya.

Before the independence of India he agitated for autonomy of the tribal peoples of northeast India.

After independence this was enshrined in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India through his efforts.

Nichols Roy was elected as a Congress Party member for Assam in the Constituent Assembly, where he stood up for tribal rights and autonomy.

Nichols Roy made important contributions to the Constituent Assembly, and was one of a handful of Hill Tribe leaders to become national figures.

He was largely responsible for the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Kuladhar Chaliha

Kuladhar Chaliha was a prominent freedom fighter and leader of Assam from the Indian National Congress.

Chaliha played a significant role in the Indian independence movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Rohini Kumar Chaudhuri

Rohini Kumar Chaudhury was a Member of Parliament, representing Gauhati, Assam in the Lok Sabha as a member of the Indian National Congress.

He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Sir Syed Muhammad Saadulla

Sir Syed Muhammad Saadulla was the 1st Prime Minister of Assam in British India from 1937 to 1946.

He was also the member of Constituent Assembly of India from 1946 to 1950.

Syed Abdur Rouf

Syed Abdur Rouf, also known as Maulavi Abdur Rouf, was a member of the Constituent Assembly of India representing Assam.

He had also served in the Assam Legislative Assembly.