GUWAHATI: In a bid to ensure a professionalism, re-examination of body mass index (BMI) of ‘obese’ Assam police personnel began on Tuesday (January 02).

Review of BMI of 1884 police personnel started at Jorhat, Silchar and Guwahati in Assam.

This was informed by Assam director general of police (DGP) GP Singh.

Assam police had conducted body mass index (BMI) check of all personnel in August last year.

Assam DGP GP Singh underwent the screening test first.

Body mass index is a measurement of a person’s weight with respect to his or her height.

According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight, and over 30 is obese.

The Assam DGP said: “Hope most of them have shaped up in the three months period given.”

Nearly 2.5 per cent of Assam police personnel, who had undergone BMI tests in August last year, were found obese and were put under medical care to make them fit.

Altogether 70,161 personnel had undergone such a test in the first phase of the exercise, of whom 1748 were found to have BMI readings of over 30.