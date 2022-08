Agartala: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as the new party chief for poll-bound Tripura.

“Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda has appointed Rajib Bhattacharjee as the new Tripura party chief”, read a letter signed by the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manik Saha was holding an additional charge as state BJP president.

The Assembly election in Tripura is scheduled to be held by March 2023.