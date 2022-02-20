Guwahati: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Assam with a three-day tour starting from February 25, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

During his visit to the state, President Kovind will inaugurate the year-long celebration to mark the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan.

He will also review the conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park among other engagements, Sarma said.

“We extended an invitation to the honourable President for the visit and he consented to our request,” he added.

Sarma said the President will launch the birth anniversary celebration of Borphukan by laying the foundation for the re-development of the general’s memorial in Jorhat.

The President will also lay the foundation for a memorial of the Alaboi Battle at Dodora in Kamrup, Sarma added.

“He will lay the foundations at a programme at Guwahati on the first day of his visit,” Sarma said.

The President will commence his tour of the state with a visit to Kamakhya temple.

Sarma said on February 26, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Tezpur University at Tezpur, from where he will proceed to Kaziranga the same day.

“The President will undertake a jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park in the evening of February 26. He will also review our conservation efforts of the Park,” said the chief minister.

Sarma said Kovind will leave for New Delhi on February 27.