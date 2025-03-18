Pregnant elephant killed by poachers near Assam-Meghalaya border

Guwahati: A pregnant elephant was killed by suspected poachers for its meat, with its decomposed carcass recovered on Tuesday along the Assam-Meghalaya border near Guwahati, officials confirmed.

The carcass was discovered inside the East Apricola Proposed Reserve Forest near Topatoli village, on the outskirts of Guwahati. “The carcass was decomposed, and some portions of the meat had been cut and taken away by poachers. However, the foetus was still intact,” a senior official said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the elephant was killed nearly 15 days ago, allegedly by poachers from Meghalaya.

Authorities have informed the Meghalaya Forest Department, which has initiated an inquiry on their side.

Meanwhile, Assam’s forest officials have registered a wildlife case and launched a probe into the incident.

