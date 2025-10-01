Guwahati: In the wake of a fatal building collapse at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in Minjur, Thiruvallur district, both the Prime Minister’s Office and the Tamil Nadu government have announced financial assistance for the families of the nine Assamese migrant workers who lost their lives in the accident on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured, to be paid from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also expressed condolences and declared a Rs 10 lakh compensation for each deceased worker’s family.

He ordered immediate steps to transport the mortal remains to Assam and directed Power Minister S.S. Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan to monitor relief operations on-site.

The deceased included four workers from Karbi Anglong and five from Hojai districts of Assam, as confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The incident has sparked concern in Assam, where families are coordinating with authorities to bring the bodies home.

Meanwhile, public outcry has renewed calls for stronger safety enforcement at construction sites and better protection for migrant workers across India.