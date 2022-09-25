GUWAHATI: Over 5000 militants were nabbed in the Northeast state of Assam since the year 2011.

A total of 5202 militants were nabbed in Assam in the last 11 years.

However, out of the more than 5000 militants held in Assam, only one has been convicted thus far.

Only about half of those arrested have been charge-sheeted so far, reports say.

The nabbed militants belong to the ULFA-I and other extremist groups, comprising people from the Bodo, Garo, Rabha, Karbi, Adivasi, and Muslim communities.

Out of the militants nabbed in Assam thus far since 2011, 2392 were from Bodo militant groups, 1468 from ULFA-I and 582 from Karbi militant groups.

Moreover, 346 people from Adivasi groups, 178 from Garo, 155 from Muslim and 81 from Rabha communities were also arrested by the Assam police.

Experts are of the view that investigators and the legal system “are at fault” for the negligible conviction rate.

According to reports, “most of the cases are under trial and one person has been convicted”.

“Until we know the dates of arrest and the filing of the charge sheet, it is difficult to know where exactly the delay is taking place. At times, the investigators delay the probe purposively because many militants get political patronage and eventually become political personalities,” Gauhati high court advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI.