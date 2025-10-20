Guwahati: A month has passed since the sudden demise of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, yet the void he left behind continues to echo across the state and beyond.

Fans, friends, and fellow artists are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of the man who defined an era of Assamese music and culture.

On Sunday, marking one month without her husband, Garima Saikia Garg penned an emotional message on social media words that resonated deeply with millions of grieving hearts.

“You are here… you will always be. Not just a memory, but a bond of souls beyond lifetimes! You will answer every question, show me the way, give me light… You taught me courage and faith, showed me the world, and I just kept walking holding your hand. My divine one! I know you’ll always protect me.”

Her message, soaked in love and pain, has gone viral across social media, with fans flooding the comments section with emotional tributes and renewed calls for #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Meanwhile, candlelight vigils, musical gatherings, and silent marches continue in various parts of Assam as admirers of Zubeen Garg often described as the voice of Assam remember his legacy of art, activism, and unflinching love for his homeland.

Even after a month, the mystery surrounding his death remains a matter of deep public concern. Many continue to demand transparency and truth, urging authorities to ensure that justice prevails for the artist.

Zubeen Garg may have left the stage, but his voice and now Garima’s words ensure that his spirit remains immortal.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, while swimming in the sea in mysterious circumstances at the age of 52.