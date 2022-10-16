Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to discontinue services of 200 additional members of Foreigner Tribunals appointed to clear claims of those excluded from the NRC list.



Assam home department in an order issued on Friday said, “Utilisation of services of the members along with 2,000 posts of ministerial staff in 200 appellate Foreigner Tribunals will be considered as and when the NRC gets notified.”

The Registrar General of India is yet to notify Assam’s updated National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Services of the members and the ministerial staff would discontinue from October 23, it further said.

The order said that this was following the approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The additional FT members were appointed in 2019 to clear the claims to be filed by those excluded from the updated NRC.

Over 19.06 lakh people were left out of the updated NRC, who were to be given an option to move the FTs to prove their Indian citizenship with documents (pre-1971).