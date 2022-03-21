Guwahati: Northeast India is likely to witness moderate rains during the next five days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, isolated or scattered rainfall of light to moderate intensity is likely to drench Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from March 21 to March 25.

Arunachal Pradesh is particularly facing the brunt of the rough weather in the form of heavy rains on Monday, Thursday and Friday, The Weather Channel reported.

Accordingly, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over the state for these three days.

The yellow watch will also cover Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday and Friday.

As for the cities, the likes of Itanagar, Guwahati, Imphal, Shillong and Aizawl are all likely to witness generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers over the next few days.

Assam’s Kokrajhar, Chirang, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Bishwanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar; Nagaland’s Paren, Kohima, Mokukchung, Mon and Longleng; Manipur’s Tamenglong, Imphal, Jiribam, Chandel, and Churachandpur; Mizoram’s Namit, Aizawl, Lunglei and Saihal; Arunachal’s Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Siang and Upper Siang. All these districts will experience thunderstorms with lightning over isolated places, mainly on March 24-25.

According to the regional met department based in Guwahati, a cyclonic circulation located over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood could be responsible for this short wet spell over the Northeast.