Guwahati: The Northeast region is set to get wetter, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall and thunderstorm during the next five days from March 25 to March 29.

As per the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall of light to moderate intensity is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may also experience heavy downpours at isolated places over the next 24 hours, Weather Channel reported.

Furthermore, isolated thunderstorms and lightning have also been forecast over the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over the entire Northeast for the next two days.

The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation, particularly during thunderstorms.

However, no significant change in these maximum temperatures is to be expected for the next five days, the IMD has added.