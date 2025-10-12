Guwahati: In a landmark development for the livestock and dairy sector of Northeast India, the region’s first In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) laboratory has been established in Guwahati under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM).

The state-of-the-art facility, set up with an investment of Rs 28.93 crore, is designed to advance bovine breeding efficiency through cutting-edge reproductive technologies.

The initiative is part of a larger national programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, during which projects worth Rs 947 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid for additional projects worth Rs 219 crore across the livestock, dairy, and allied sectors.

The new IVF laboratory in Guwahati will play a crucial role in enhancing cattle productivity, conserving indigenous breeds, and supporting dairy farmers in the Northeast.

Complementing it is a Professional Training Institute being developed at Assam’s Lakhimpur, which will serve as a hub for capacity building and skill development for veterinarians, AI (Artificial Insemination) technicians, and farmers.

Together, these centres are expected to significantly improve the region’s adoption of scientific breeding practices and modern dairy management.

Underlining the government’s push for agricultural diversification, Prime Minister Modi said during the launch:

“Where farming isn’t possible, animal husbandry and fisheries need to be promoted. To increase the income of farmers, our government is giving them options beyond traditional farming. Therefore, emphasis is being laid on animal husbandry, fish farming, and beekeeping for additional income. This also empowers small farmers and landless families.”

He also highlighted how livestock development forms a key part of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY), stating that over 125 crore vaccines have been administered free of cost to protect animals from diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease, contributing to animal health and farmer welfare.

The Guwahati IVF laboratory — the first of its kind in the Northeast — will enable scientists and veterinary professionals to produce high-quality embryos and improve cattle breeds through advanced IVF techniques, marking a significant leap in the region’s livestock research and dairy productivity.

Alongside the Assam projects, several major dairy infrastructure initiatives were inaugurated under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD).

Additionally, under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), 10 new projects worth Rs 303.81 crore were inaugurated, further strengthening India’s animal feed and milk processing infrastructure.