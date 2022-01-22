Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said a new airport will be constructed in Dolu tea garden area on the outskirts of Silchar.

Sarma said his government will send a proposal to the Centre for the same in the next two to three weeks.

“A new civil airport will be established in Dolu tea garden area, near Silchar. The state cabinet will take a decision in this regard and will forward it to the central government within the next two-three weeks,” Sarma said at an event in Silchar on Friday.

He said the state government is committed to the fast-paced development of Barak Valley and has taken several steps for the progress of education, health and communication in the region.

The proposed airport will be developed in 870 acres of land, which will be acquired from the tea estate, the CM said.

“The interest of the tea garden labourers will be protected, and in no way, they will be losers while developing the new airport,” he said.

The existing Silchar airport is at Kumbhirgram and belongs to the Indian Air Force.

Sarma also said a “safari zoo will be set up in the Barak Valley”.

He inaugurated a catheterisation laboratory, commonly known as cath lab, of Silchar Medical College and Hospital and opened a 50-bed resident doctors’ hostel.

The cath lab was established with a Rs 5.39 crore outlay in the Department of Cardiology, while the resident doctors’ hostel was built at a cost of Rs 7.05 crore.