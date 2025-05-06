Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all states including Assam and union territories to conduct nationwide mock air-raid drills on Tuesday (May 7).

These drills will encompass 244 designated civil defence districts across the country, with 27 of these locations situated in Assam.

Of the Assam locations, 23 fall under Category II and 4 under Category III. The exercises will evaluate the functionality of air-raid warning sirens and include procedures such as crash-blackouts, the rapid camouflage of essential infrastructure, and evacuation plan rehearsals.

According to the MHA, this exercise is planned down to the village level and aims to assess and improve the preparedness of Civil Defence mechanisms throughout all States and Union Territories.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that the MHA had issued the directive.

He added that the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the drill would be announced after a meeting between Chief Secretaries and the Union Home Secretary.

During a preparatory meeting chaired by the Home Secretary, officials reviewed the arrangements and the necessity for upgrading civil defence infrastructure in various districts.

Officials, many joining via video conference nationwide, provided updates on establishing hotlines, control rooms, and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

An official stated that during the drill, civilians would be advised to have their first-aid kits, torches, candles, and some cash readily available in anticipation of potential digital payment system failures.

The last similar nationwide drill was conducted prior to the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which resulted in Pakistan’s defeat and the creation of Bangladesh.