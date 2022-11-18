Dimapur: Nagaland higher education and tribal affairs minister Temjen Imna Along lamented that despite the state being one of the high literate states in the country, it has a very low human development index and an unemployment problem among many other

problems.

Speaking at the annual conference of the government college principals at the conference hall of the directorate of higher education in Kohima on Friday, Along stressed the need to turn the human capital resources into assets and build a new, strong and vibrant Nagaland.

He stated that Nagas are going through a threshold – politically, traditionally, socially, and economically.

Along asked the gathering not to count only their weakness but to remind themselves of the commitment with which they are set to work. He also urged them to mold themselves to changing times.

He added that the higher education department has been working with moral responsibility in building the lives of students, who are the human capital resources of the state. He said it is an achievement of educators in making Nagaland one of the most literate states in the country.

Director of higher education Dr Katoni Jakhalu said the teachers are the molders and shapers of the younger generation, which has the potential to be the state’s assets or its biggest liability.

She called upon the gathering to be hands-on educators, mentors and guardians of the youth.

She encouraged them to strive to emulate Bhutan in the happiness index on their respective campuses and create the right environment for the campuses or community to be rooted in social and moral responsibility.

Meritorious service award for both teaching faculty and the ministerial staff was also given during the programme.