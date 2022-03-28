Over 12,000 murders have been recorded in Assam since 2012.

Moreover, as many as 18,519 rape and 31,360 molestation cases have also been registered in Assam in the last 10 years.

Since 2012, 111 rape and murder cases have also been recorded in Assam.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the state assembly in a written reply.

On the other hand, over 28,000 suicide cases have been recorded in Assam since 2012.

Meanwhile, the Assam chief minister also informed that a total of 1,19,800 cases relating to theft, rape, kidnapping, murder and dacoity have been recorded from 2017 till February this year.

Besides, as many as 10,651 cases relating to cybercrime were also registered from 2016 till February this year.