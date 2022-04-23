Aizawl: Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi arrived in Aizawl on Friday on a three day visit to the northeastern state, official sources said.

Munshi along with 8 Bangladeshi officials were received by state commerce and industries minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana and other officials at the lone Lengpui airport, the sources said.

During his visit, Munshi would have a joint inspection of a few projects for a border trade between Mizoram and Bangladesh at the Indo- Bangladesh border, it said.

He would visit the proposed border haat at Silsury village in western Mizoram’s Mamit district and an integrated check post at Kawrpuichhuah in Lunglei district in the southern part of the state on the Indo-Bangladesh border along with Lalthangliana on Saturday, it said.

The visiting Bangladeshi minister would also visit Reiek, a mountain and tourist spot in Mamit district, about 29 km from state capital Aizawl on Sunday.

He would also meet Chief Minister Zoramthanga and address a press conference before he finally leaves for Kolkata on Monday, the sources added.

Mizoram shares a 318- km long international border with Bangladesh.

At least four border haats are planned to be set up along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border besides the integrated check post at Kawrpuichhuah to facilitate border trade between Mizoam and Bangladesh.