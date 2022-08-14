Aizawl: Mizoram reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 25 less than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 2,35,079, a health official said.

The state reported 139 cases on Saturday. The death toll remained at 717 as no new death was reported, he said.

Siaha district reported the highest fresh cases at 44, followed by Aizawl district (19) and Saitual district (15), he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 25.68 per cent from 21.22 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 444 samples tested on Saturday, he said.

The state now has 819 active cases.

157 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres on Sunday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2,33,543.

The discharge rate stood at 99.35 per cent and the death rate at 0.30 per cent.

The state has tested more than 19.62 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

16,92,936 doses of vaccines, including 8,73,295 first doses, 7,34,223 second doses and 85,418 precaution doses have been administered so far till Saturday, according to the state health department.