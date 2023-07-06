Guwahati: The absconding suspended Inspector of Assam police, Biman Roy, who had been booked for allegedly clicking obscene photographs of a minor girl inside a police station in Nalbari district, was arrested on Thursday.

The police officer was found unconscious at Guwahati Railway Station on Thursday morning. Government Railway Police personnel found Roy and promptly rushed him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for immediate medical attention.

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, “An unidentified individual was admitted to GMCH at approximately 5:42 am today. The patient exhibited a low Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) reading of 8/15.”

Sarma further explained that doctors attending to Roy detected his condition as food poisoning.

“Although his GCS remains low, his overall health is stable. Presently, a family member is present at his side. The patient has been identified as Biman Roy,” he said.

Following the incident, Roy had been absconding. The incident came to light on June 26 when a minor girl lodged a complaint against the police officer, alleging that he had taken explicit photos of her and subjected her to humiliation in front of other officials while she was detained at the police station.

According to reports, the girl and her lover had allegedly eloped on June 21 but were nabbed by the police and brought to Ghograpar Police Station. They were subsequently placed in the station’s lockup for the night.

In her complaint, the girl stated, “I was coerced by the SI to remove my clothes, but I refused. He then threatened me, and out of fear, I complied. The SI took explicit pictures of me and made lewd gestures. In the morning, I reported the incident to a female police officer, but she advised me to remain silent.”

As a result, a case was registered against the accused police officer under Nalbari Police Station Case Number 287/23, in accordance with Sections 354(b)/509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 12/14(1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Assam Police Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, tweeted a photograph of the accused, Biman Roy, and reassured the public that legal action would be taken against the former Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari if he is found guilty based on the FIR filed by the minor.