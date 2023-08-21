Imphal: The Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), the apex body of the Tangkhul Naga tribes in Manipur, has called for peace in the wake of the recent ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis.

In a statement, the TNL said that it is “deeply pained” by the killing of three people in Sopijang Kuki village in Kamjong district on August 18.

The TNL said that it will not tolerate violence in the Tangkhul Naga area, which is a “neutral zone”.

The TNL also called for restraint among all communities and appealed for maintaining peace in the Tangkhul area.

The appeal from the TNL comes at a time when there is a growing concern about the spread of violence in Manipur. The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Kukis and Meiteis since May 3.