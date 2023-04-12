IMPHAL: Security forces and Manipur government intensified efforts towards ensuring sustainable peace with all out drives against the proscribed underground groups in the state.

The Manipur-based underground groups are stated to be desperately and unsuccessfully battling for survival at the backdrop of a large scale apprehension and surrender of their cadres accompanied by seizure of contraband items including narcotics.

Success of the security forces in Manipur could be measured by the fact that in the past two years, there have been approximately 370 apprehensions of cadres belonging to various underground groups.

In addition, surrender of as many as 90 militants before the security forces could be directly attributed to their people friendly operations, good institutional measures by Manipur government post surrender and prevalent disillusionment amongst cadres of proscribed groups.

Notable amongst this is the complete domination of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which saw a significant surrender and apprehensions amounting to more than a 100 cadres which is the largest amongst all the militant organizations.

On the other hand, recovery and subsequent seizure of contraband items including narcotics estimated to be valued at Rs 1300 crore have given the much needed impetus towards choking the finances of these groups.

The success of action against the underground groups and militants came in the aftermath of repeated synergized response to restore normalcy in the once trouble-torn region.