Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has urged Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, and Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh to prioritize the restoration of lasting peace and stability in the state.

The Governor met with General Tiwari at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, following Monday’s meeting with Singh. Both meetings focused on discussions regarding the current law and order situation in Manipur and the path forward to achieving normalcy.

Governor Uikey congratulated General Tiwari on his recent appointment and shared her perspective and recommendations for bringing peace back to Manipur.

She commended the consistent efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in their pursuit of stability and lauded their dedication to safeguarding the state.

Turning to Singh, the Governor emphasized the need for concerted efforts to restore normalcy and peace across Manipur. She urged him to leverage his expertise and experience to find effective solutions and address the ongoing challenges.

The Governor’s emphasis on collaboration and a multi-pronged approach reflects the complex nature of the situation in Manipur.

While security forces play a crucial role in maintaining stability, lasting peace necessitates addressing the underlying social, economic, and political factors that contribute to unrest.