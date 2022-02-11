GUWAHATI: Two truck drivers, who were allegedly abducted by suspected NSCN (K) cadres in Manipur, have been released unharmed.

NSCN (K) militants allegedly abducted two truck drivers from Kaiphundai area in Tamenglong district and ‘seized’ the FCI goods-laden lorries on Thursday.

The two truck drivers –Brajmani Singh of Imphal East district and Chafer Uddin of Hatigaon in Guwahati–managed to reach Jiribam on Friday evening.

The truck (MN019223) was carrying food corporation of India (FCI) rice bags (330 nos) from Guwahati to Imphal.

They were rescued by Jiribam Police, Manipur Police Battalion and 39 Assam Rifles on Friday.

Currently, the two truck drivers are being questioned by the police.