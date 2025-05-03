Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state police have arrested one more individual from Assam’s Dhubri district for allegedly “defending” Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dhubri police made the arrest of the individual identified as Amar Ali over an anti-national statement.

Following the arrest, Chief Minister Sarma, in a post on his social media handle X, stated that the state police have arrested a total of 37 people in similar cases.

#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil- 22.30hrs | 02 May



1️⃣Amar Ali arrested by @Dhubri_Police



A total of 37 Anti Nationals put behind bars till now.



All these anti-nationals will be dealt with firmly by @assampolice pic.twitter.com/xlbEMq7RjJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 2, 2025

The Chief Minister added that the Assam Police will firmly deal with all these anti-nationals.

Tragically, terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, killing twenty-six people.