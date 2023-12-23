GUWAHATI: Over 80 politicians from the Northeast state of Assam have sought Congress tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

A total of 83 Congress members in Assam, including all three sitting MPs in the state, have sought party tickets for the Lok Sabha elections.

Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi has submitted his application seeking re-election from the same constituency.

Barpeta MP Abdul Khaleque has filed his papers without specifying any seat, the Assam Congress stated in a statement.

Kaliabor MP and deputy leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi filed his application for Nagaon, Kaziranga and Jorhat seats.

Sitting Assam MLA and former state minister Rakibul Hussain also filed his application for Nagaon constituency.

Assam Congress started the process of accepting applications from aspirants from December 11, along with a fee of Rs 1 lakh per application.

The process, which was initially scheduled to end on December 19, was extended and ended on Friday (December 22).

Dhubri has the highest number of aspirants with 13 filing papers, while Kokrajhar has the lowest number with two aspirants.

There are four aspirants for Guwahati and Nagaon each, and three each in Kaziranga and Dibrugarh.