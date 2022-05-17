Guwahati: Widespread light/moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya in Northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during next 4-5 days, IMD has said.

According to IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya on Tuesday (May 17).

“This is due to strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast and adjoining east India at lower tropospheric levels,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Lakshadweep area in middle tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these, there are cyclonic circulations and strong lower level westerly flow from Arabian Sea.

The IMD bulletin also warned of fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty wind with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka during next four days, isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu till May 18, and over Lakshadweep area on Tuesday.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on May 18.