Kolkata: Renowned singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence at the Chetla area in Kolkata on Sunday night due to a massive heart attack. She was 81.

The legendary singer had long been battling age-related ailments.

Mishra suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest hospital, where she was declared dead.

Born in 1938 in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Nirmala Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrishna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

She was one of the most renowned singers, who lent her voice to several songs in Bengali and Assamese Odia films.

Mishra was one of the most respected and admired playback singers. She sang many songs for Assamese, Odia and Bengali films.

‘Eamon Ekta Jhinuk’, ‘Bolo to arshi’, ‘Kagojer phul bole’, ‘Eai banglar mati tea’ and ‘Ami to Tomar’ are some of the popular Bengali songs she lent her voice to.

‘Tumi Akash eakhun jodi’ and ‘Ami hariye felechi ganer sathire’, among others, are some of the film songs she sang.

She also lent her voice to songs in several Assamese movies including Dr Bezbaruah, Banaria Phool, Bristi, Natun Asha, and Niyati, in the ’80s.

Her iconic Assamese songs etched in our hearts include Ki Naam Di Maatim, Phool Phulibor Botor Ahil, Kathati Koa, Sashakoi Koa, Tulashit Tole Tole.