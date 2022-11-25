NEW DELHI: On the second day of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th century Ahom general Lachit Borphukan union home minister Amit Shah attended as chief guest the plenary session related to the event held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Speaking at the event, union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes to legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan saying that he was not just an army commander but a symbol of patriotism.

Amit Shah said that the saga of valour and courage of Lachit Borphukan shouldn’t be limited to the boundaries of Assam alone but should spread all across the country.

Referring to Lachit as a breakwater to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s expansionist ambitions towards Southeast Asia, the union home minister credited him with being a central force that stopped the Islamisation of a large swathe of land spanning several nations, cultural identities and ethnicities.

The union home minister also lauded Lachit’s skills in using diplomacy and war strategy against a numerically and militarily stronger Mughal force as worthy of further studies and discussion.

He also praised Lachit Borphukan’s skillful negotiations with leaders of various ethnicities inhabiting Assam in forming a united front against the invading Mughal forces.

The union home minister also appealed to the new-age historians to stop lamenting about the neglect of Lachit’s saga by their predecessors and work towards ensuring this great general is accorded his rightful place in the discourse of history and historical studies in days to come.