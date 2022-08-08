Karimganj Theatre Commune has evolved as a platform to tie and engage the mindsets of children and youths of today’s generation by encouraging them to get involved in performing arts and lead a drug free life.

With this, the first ever Summer Children’s Theatre Festival held in the region at District Library Auditorium, Karimganj, on July 23 and July 24, which was a grand success.

It which was conducted by three eminent educators from National School of Drama with Piklu Ghosh (Tripura), Rajesh Das (West Bengal) and Umang Khugshal (Uttarakhand), who came all the way to Karimganj to train the children.

Around seventy children from the district have participated in the two days’ workshop under four themes namely Chutti, Jodi Emon Hoto, Hum Kaha Jaaye and Kake Bolbo Amar Kotha.

Dr Paromita Das, Associate Professor of Mass Communication from Assam University, Silchar inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp on this special occasion wishing the program a grand success and urged to include theatre in education in the region.

Founder of the organization, Joydeep Deb, mentioned that the main objective of this theatre festival was to promote drama and showcase the rich culture and tradition of Barak Valley region to the world.

He also mentioned that theatre doesn’t just build great communicators but also instils life skills like creativity, empathy, teamwork, cooperation, concentration, listening, and cultural conglomeration.

Besides, Karimganj has a rich legacy of traditional and performing theatre since age old and this organization took a step to keep it alive.

The workshop was earlier inaugurated on July 5 by MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha where he mentioned that theatre or street dramas are the mediums through which people’s hearts can be won and showcase our own culture to the world.

He said, “‘Theatre is a strong form of art which are the face of our civilization and culture and today’s kids should carry an identity of our own culture and showcase the world.”

He also assured to provide financial help to Karimganj Theatre Commune. Dr. Radhika Ranjan Chakraborty, ex Principal of Karimganj College mentioned theatre in art and culture form is very much needed in the present time to deviate from the monotonous and traditional ways of learning so as to make learning easily accessible.

Sanjay Das Chowdhury who came all the way from New Delhi and member of Swarchhanda, a Bengali cultural organization mentioned, “We should take steps to promote our own culture and showcase worldwide through this platform of theatre and drama.”

Karimganj Theatre Commune was started in October 22, 2019, with the philosophy, ‘Theatre for Life,’ with high performance for change where artists from various disciplines may come together to learn collective skills of acting.