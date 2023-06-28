Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Kamakhya Temple which is located atop the Nilachal Hills is one of the most famous Shaktipeeths which a large number of devotees visit daily.

Kanagana, who is often spotted going on religious sojourns, was seen today visiting the holy abode of the Mother Goddess in a violet ethnic ensemble.

The actress also wore a traditional red dupatta around her neck which is mostly adorned by devotees while praying to Hindu goddesses at various temples across India.

She was also seen sporting the red vermillion mark or sindoor on her forehead and her head was tied in a messy bun.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana posted a video of her visit to the Kamakhya Temple where she can be seen offering prayers with the help of the priests.

“Aaj Kamakhya mae ke mandir mein darshan kiye …. Iss mandir mein jagatjannani maeya ki yoni roop mein puja hoti hai (Today I offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple where the Universal Mother is worshipped in her yoni form),” wrote Kangana in a caption.

“Yeh mayi ki shakti ka virat roop hai jahan mayi ko maas aur bali ka bhog lagta hai, yeh pavitra sthan ek shakti peeth hai… jahan shakti ka adbhut sanchar hai… kabhi Guwahati aana hua toh darshan zarur karein… Jai mayi ki (This is one of the infinite incarnations of the Mother Goddess where non-vegetarian bhog is given. It is also a holy abode of the Shakti. If you come to Guwahati, do visit this site. Hail Mother),” she added.

Besides visiting the Kamakhya Temple, Kangana Ranaut had also recently visited the Kedarnath Temple and offered her prayers to Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in the Bollywood film Emergency where she will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.