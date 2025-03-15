The Northeast is home not only to mesmerizing landscapes but also to a vibrant culinary scene and rich traditions. Boasting unique and diverse fruits and vegetables, the region is blessed with natural abundance.

The region’s culinary scene features unique fruits and vegetables grown exclusively in this part of the country. At the heart of this gastronomic heritage lies Kaji Nemu (Citrus limon), a prized produce from Assam.

Also known as Assam Lemon, Kaji Nemu is the state fruit of Assam, characterized by its elongated shape and vibrant aroma. This citrus fruit holds a special place in Assamese cuisine. Indigenous to Assam, the lemon is primarily used to enhance dishes such as pickles, chutneys, and marinades.

Beyond its culinary applications, Kaji Nemu is also celebrated for its antioxidant properties and health benefits. To affirm its unique identity linked to its geographical origin, the Assam government applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kaji Nemu in 2018.

Through diligent efforts by the Assam government, Kaji Nemu was granted a GI tag in 2019, and in February 2024, it was declared the state fruit of Assam.

The GI tag recognition not only confirmed the authenticity of Kaji Nemu but also enhanced its marketability, benefiting local farmers. The recognition has also promoted sustainable agricultural practices, making the state fruit of Assam a highly sought-after product both locally and internationally. Today, tonnes of Kaji Nemu are exported outside the state to places like London and the UAE.

Furthermore, this gastronomical delight from Assam has transcended traditional Assamese cuisine, making a breakthrough in the liquor industry. It has become a prime ingredient in Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin, a gift from Northeast India to the world.

Its unique citrus taste and pleasing aroma, coupled with the makers’ desire to represent the authentic, indigenous, and unique flavors of the Northeast, led to the incorporation of Kaji Nemu into the Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin formulation. This selection also highlighted the makers’ broader strategy to source native botanical ingredients from the Northeast, ensuring that the gin embodies the region’s diverse terroir.

Similar to its Assam counterpart, the Khasi Mandarin (Citrus reticulata), the citrus jewel of Meghalaya, is celebrated for its perfect balance of sweetness and tang, as well as its rich nutritional value.

This distinctive variety of mandarin orange holds significant cultural and economic importance in the region, especially in Meghalaya, where it is primarily grown.

Locally called Soh Niamtra or Soh Myntra, the fruit is slightly larger than a tennis ball and has a unique flavor due to its terroir.

Recognizing the fruit’s unique qualities and the need to protect its heritage, the government of Meghalaya initiated efforts to secure a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the Khasi Mandarin. These efforts were successful, and in 2014, the Khasi Mandarin was granted a GI tag, affirming its association with Meghalaya and ensuring its authenticity in the market.

Following the GI tag recognition, there has been a surge in the export of Khasi Mandarin oranges. Today, these oranges are extensively exported to the Middle East, especially Dubai.

The increase in exports has helped local farmers connect with global markets and strengthen the region’s economy. These exports are facilitated through Public-Private Partnerships initiated by the Meghalaya government.

These oranges have a rich sugar content, making them ideal for producing various processed products such as marmalades, bottled and canned juices, squashes, jams, and jellies. The fruit is also rich in bioactive compounds, offering numerous health benefits.

Like Kaji Nemu, the Khasi Mandarin has also been incorporated into the formulation of Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin. This incorporation intertwines local heritage with the art of distillation, resulting in a spirit that is both distinctive and evocative of its origin.

These two native botanicals not only impart unique flavors to the gin but also underscore the brand’s commitment to celebrating local heritage, setting it apart in the global gin market. Their inclusion also honors the efforts of the Assam and Meghalaya state governments in achieving GI tag recognition.

Through this thoughtful curation of traditional ingredients, Cherrapunji Gin has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the craft gin market, winning numerous awards globally and becoming India’s most globally awarded gin.

Beating over 110 brands from 55 different countries, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin won the “Master 2023” award at the Spirits Business Awards in London, the first time a spirit from Northeast India received an international award.

The Meghalaya-made gin also won a gold medal at the Gin Masters competition in London, an award given to gins that demonstrate exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

It also won silver at the San Francisco World Spirits Award; silver at the World Gin Awards 2014; gold at the Global Travel Retail Masters Award 2024; and bronze at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024, among others.

With its mission to create craft spirits for both the palate and the planet, Cherrapunji Eastern Craft Gin’s journey is poised to achieve even greater heights as it aims to solidify its position in the global market.