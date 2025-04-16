Guwahati: Assamese cinema is gearing up for its second anthology film, ‘Kahini Nohoi’ (“Not a Story”), marking a significant moment for the regional film industry. This release comes seven years after the first anthology, ‘Ji Golpor Ses Nai’ (2019).

‘Kahini Nohoi’ is envisioned as a cinematic tribute to the master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock, and will explore the mysteries hidden within everyday life.

The film will feature three distinct but thematically linked segments, each adapted from acclaimed literary works known for their compelling enigmas.

Following the anthology format, each story will be helmed by a different director, bringing diverse perspectives to the screen.

Prodyut Kumar Deka, known for his nuanced storytelling in films like ‘Samiran Barua Ahi Ase’ and ‘Surjyasta’ and a contributor to ‘Ji Golpor Ses Nai’, returns to direct one segment.

He will be joined by Rosy Bora, celebrated for her sensitive film ‘The Last Honour’, which addresses dignity and social justice, and Pankaj Kalita, whose upcoming film ‘Smriti’ has already generated buzz for its poetic visuals and complex narrative.

Currently in the casting phase, the filmmakers aim to blend fresh and seasoned talent to bring the intricate characters of the screenplay to life. ‘Kahini Nohoi’ is more than just a film; it’s a celebration of narrative artistry, suspense, and the vibrant cultural landscape of Assam.

With anticipation building, this project has the potential to spark a new wave of creative exploration in Assamese cinema and revive interest in the anthology genre. Further details about the cast, release schedule, and promotional plans will be announced later.