Guwahati: Several ballot boxes and papers were destroyed as violence erupted at polling both in No-1 Duar Amla constituency in East Karbi Anglong during the final phase of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election on Wednesday.

As per reports, a mob set the ballot boxes and papers on fire during the clashes that took place as a mob alleged that a seal for voling on the ballot paper was missing.

The allegations by the mob (all said to be voters) led to violence.

They allegedly also manhandled police personnel on duty. The police had to resort to blank fire to control the situation.

A few of the people on the spot claimed that the seal used for voting was hidden and which led to the people being deprived of voting.

However, the seal was later found by the police but by then the mob had vandalised the ballot box and destroyed the paper already voted. Some people also accused the police of hiding the seal.

An investigation into the matter is underway and there might be a re-poll in the centre.

mob also made an attempt to attack security personnel deployed at the police centre.

Following this, the police personnel resorted to blank firing to disperse the mob.

Speaking to the media, one of the electors said, “We consider this polling as illegal, we won’t allow the election commission to take away these ballot boxes from the polling station of Duar Amla constituency. We demand re-election or else we won’t allow continuing the polling. We have burnt the ballot papers. Assam Police is responsible for this. The seal was missing from certain ballot boxes and after half an hour it was found with the police.”