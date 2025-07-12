Assam Career DC Office Dhubri Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in DC Office Dhubri Assam in 2025.

The Office of the District Commissioner (DC Office), Dhubri, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Officer on purely contractual basis to be placed at Gauripur Revenue Circle under Dhubri district.

Name of post : Field Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1. Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject, or Diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University/ Institution. Computer skills specially MS Word/ Excel/ Power Point/ Internet Usage/ e-mails. Preference to candidates having done B.C.A or equivalent course on Computer Science.

Remuneration: An amount of Rs. 28,500/- is payable as fixed and consolidated monthly remuneration

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years as on the 1st day January of 2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 21st July 2025 from 10:00 A.M. onwards. The venue is in Ground floor, D.C’s Office, Dhubri, Assam.

How to apply :

Interested candidates should attend the interview along with all required educational testimonials (certificates, mark sheets etc.), one set of Photostat copy along with originals.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here