Guwahati: The Meghalaya government on Monday appointed IPS Officer LR Bishnoi as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Meghalaya.

Bishnoi is currently serving as Special Director-General of Police in Assam.

“From amongst the empanelled list of IPS Officers duly recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in its meeting held on 9th February, 2022 and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Dr. Lajja Ram Bishnoi IPS (RR 1991), Special Director General of Police (Head of Police Force), Meghalaya, Shillong in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders,” said an official statement.

Bishnoi, a 1991 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is a post-graduate in veterinary science

He will take over the charge from Idashisha Nongrang, who is currently serving as the acting DGP of Meghalaya.

“I have not decided yet when to take over (as DGP of Meghalaya). But will come once the Assam Government releases me from my service,” Bishnoi said.