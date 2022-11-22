Guwahati: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command organised a two-day mega event on the theme of Celebrating the Contribution of India’s Northeast Region (NER) in Nation Building that concluded on Monday.

The finale of the event was organized at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

People from all states of the Northeast had come to witness the occasion in large numbers.

The events for the day included a weapon and equipment display and adventure activities display by Armed Forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, a special performance by musical sensations such as Zubeen Garg, Priyanka Bharali and Tetseo Sisters, an extravagant musical theatrical followed by the first ever drone show in Guwahati.

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu graced the event.

While addressing the people, both the Chief Ministers congratulated the Indian Army for bringing to the people of the northeast a grand event that highlighted the important role played by the people of the region in the progress of the country.

The keynote address for the event was delivered virtually by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He highlighted the stellar role played by the people of the northeastern region in nation building over the years and emphasised on how transformational development was taking place in the northeastern states which will propel the entire nation towards progress.

Along with that, a Veer Nari Felicitation Ceremony was also organised on Sunday at Brahmaputra Hall, Narangi Military Station to honour the sacrifices of the brave-hearts.

It was also to reinforce and reiterate the Indian Army’s goal of providing quality healthcare, dignity, and problem-resolution to Veer Naris of the soldiers and to send out a message that the Army is sensitive to their needs, and their families are cared for and looked after well.

Veer Naris from all the states of the Northeast participated and were facilitated at the event.