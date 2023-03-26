GUWAHATI: Curfew Roy, who was recently appointed as the secretary of the Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA), has expressed happiness over his appointment.

Curfew Roy stated that he has been ‘honoured’ to be appointed as the secretary of the Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA).

“It is an honour to take up the charge of secretary, Assam Table Tennis Association,” said Curfew Roy.

Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) secretary Curfew Roy.

Roy added: “Truly blessed and lucky to get this opportunity to work with president Pijush Hazarika (Assam minister), treasurer Rajiv Sarma and vice-president Tridip Duvarah.”

“My heartfelt gratitude to honourable minister sir (Pijush Hazarika) for trusting me with this responsibility,” Roy further said.

“With your support sir (Pijush Hazarika), surely Assam Table Tennis will reach great heights,” said Curfew Roy.

It may be mentioned here that Assam minister Pijush Hazarika was recently appointed as the president of Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) for a second term.