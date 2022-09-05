Guwahati: The Regional Research Institute of Homeopathy (RRIH) Guwahati under the guidance of the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) New Delhi has started conducting free Homeopathic health camps in various tea gardens of Assam.

The flagship programme of RRI (H) Guwahati was formally launched on Saturday at Amchang Tea Estate on the outskirts of Guwahati, said a statement.

Inaugurating the health camp, Sambhu Yadav, General Manager of Amchang Tea Estate said, “Today is a memorable day for all the people of Amchang Tea Estate as finally medical facilities can be accessed by the workers and families of this garden. This is a matter of great relief and happiness. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the officials of the institute.”

Amulya Ratna Sahoo, Officer-in-Charge of RRI (H) Guwahati addressing the gathering said, “Assam is the first state to initiate such an initiative. Assam is a home to tea gardens thus people and workers of tea gardens are an integral part of our community. It is unfortunate that most of the time they remain deprived from accessing basic medicinal facilities. Today on this occasion, I want to assure you that RRI(H) is committed to providing medical treatment to each and every person in this garden”

“Besides basic treatments, we will also have free laboratory facilities where routine blood, urine, stool, etc will be examined,” he added.

He further urged the gathering to create awareness on the free health camp in the garden so that no one is left behind.

On the first day, a total of 50 patients attended the health camp. The camps will be held on the 1st, 3rd, and 4th Saturday of every month.