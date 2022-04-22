New Delhi: Under the influence of strong southwesterly moisture winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast, widespread rains and thunderstorms are likely to persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Rainfall accumulation of 50mm/day is possible in isolated areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Friday to Saturday and Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya from Friday to Sunday, Weather Channel reported.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over other areas of India.

According to prediction, heavy rains are likely over isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Saturday.

On Saturday, fairly widespread rains and thunderstorms are forecast over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Kerala.